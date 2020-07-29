William Tiefenbrun

William James Tiefenbrun, 71, of Loveland, died July 26, 2020, from complications of diabetes. He was born July 2, 1949, to Joan and Edward "Bill" Tiefenbrun in St. Louis. He served three years in the U.S. Army, including a year in Vietnam in 1969-70. In 1975, he completed his bachelor's degree at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where he met his future wife. He worked as a sports and news editor at the Jackson, Miss., Clarion-Ledger, the Miami Herald and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While at the Post-Dispatch, he earned his juris doctorate at Laclede School of Law. Bill and his family moved to Fort Collins in 1985 to live the Colorado experience. In Colorado, Bill worked at Northwestern Mutual Life and Quebecor printing. He loved the mountains, camping and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candice Moss, and his sons, William Moss Tiefenbrun and wife Tiffanie of Aurora, and Robert Moss Tiefenbrun and wife Mary Frances Wines, of Mission Viejo, CA. Inurnment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of Davita Kidney Care, McKee Medical Center and Pathways Hospice for their support in this difficult journey.

