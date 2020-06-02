Hastings resident Wilma R. Wood, 97, formerly of Loveland, CO, died May 26, 2020, at Heritage College View in Hastings. Graveside services will be held in Loveland at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the First Methodist Church music program in Loveland. Wilma was born at Davenport, NE, Oct. 1, 1922, to Harry and Clare (Surber) Row. Her education began at age four in a one-room country school. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1939, attended the University of Nebraska, and taught one year at Beaver Crossing, NE. On May 24, 1942, she married Wilmere E. "Woody" Wood of Lincoln. They had three children: John, Thomas and Laurie. Wilma loved being a mother and homemaker for her family as they followed Woody's engineering career with Honeywell. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and a dedicated volunteer in each community where they lived including Hastings, Lincoln, Omaha, Fargo, Milwaukee, Detroit and Loveland. She was her own one-woman food pantry in the early 1950s as she fed hobos who jumped off the train in Hastings and knocked on her door. She commandeered many camping vacations in the family station wagon. Grandchildren speak fondly of summers spent in Loveland. Cheering for the Huskers and the Denver Broncos, reading, playing bridge and recording family history were her pastimes. She sent cards to extended family to show them that she cared. Her daughter, Laurie, appreciates the involvement Wilma maintained in her children and grandchildren's lives. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Norma. She is survived by her children John (Kathy Stofer), Hastings, Tom (Kathy Barron), Sun City Center, FL, and Laurie (Quinton) Kidd; grandchildren Chris (Natalie) Wood, Tim (Heather) Wood; James and Sean Kidd, all of Loveland; Chris (Brekka) Kidd, Highlands Ranch, CO; Nicolle (Larry) Gosnell, Meadville, PA, Emily (Art) Anderson, Sinclairville, NY; Tammie Wall, Ashland, NE, Jeanne Tool, Kearney, NE; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store