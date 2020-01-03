Home

Wilson Russie McGuire, formerly of Plainview, TX, was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, January 12, 1922, the seventh of the nine children of William Weaver McGuire and Belva Mae Dickie McGuire. He passed to his heavenly home on December 17, 2019, less than a month before his 98th birthday, in the home of his daughter, Irene, in Loveland, CO. There will be a viewing at Kornerstone Funeral Home from 5-7 PM on Monday January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Plainview First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Doug Yates, Rev. Lewis McClain, and Rev. Daniel Pape officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
