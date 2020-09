Wretha "Trolene" Scott, 100, of Loveland, CO passsed away on Sept. 6, 2020. A visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thurs. Sept. 10 from 3-7 pm. with the funeral service following at Resthaven on Fri. Sept 11 at 11 am with interment and reception to follow. Please visit www.resthavencolorado.com to view full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store