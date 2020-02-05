|
|
Wyatt James Gentry, age 5, passed away on February 1, 2020 at Children's Hospital Colorado, safe in the loving arms of his parents. Cherished son of mommy Michelle and daddy Billy Gentry. Greatly missed by all who knew him, especially "Nonnie" Susan Luft Hertenstein, "Papa" Charlie Hertenstein, "Grams" Maggie and "Papa John" Johnson, "Yaya" Kay Gentry, Aunt Erin and "Uncle B" Brian Hansen, cousins Riley and Aiden Hansen, the Respite Care Inc. family, and his beloved dogs: Zoe, Roxy, and Doc Pawliday. Wyatt was preceded in death by his "Grampy" Bill Gentry, whom he adored. Wyatt brought joy to all who met him. He was always ready with a smile, hug, an infectious laugh, and asked everyone, "Will you be my best friend?" He was a rascal and mischievous, but also the most kind, friendly, and loving child we have ever met. Wyatt didn't know a stranger and struck up conversations with anyone and everyone, and he always remembered people's names. He loved to sing and dance, tell jokes, play on the playground, and set up his Transformer toys in what he called his "Rescue Bot plan." In his 5 short years he touched so many lives. Please honor his memory - laugh, share joy, be kind, and love one another. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland with interment at 1:00 pm at Foothills Gardens of Memory, 14241 N 107th St, Longmont. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020