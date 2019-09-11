Home

Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Viegut Reception Center
Burial
Following Services
Loveland Burial Park
Zachary Wilson


1994 - 2019
Zachary Wilson Obituary
Zachary John Wilson passed away September 5, 2019 in Loveland Colorado. He was born October 20, 1994 in Colorado Springs Colorado to Christopher and Tricia Wilson. Zachary attended Mountain View High School and grew up in Loveland. He will be profusely missed by all who knew him. The world will never be the same without him. He was the Sunshine in his parent's lives. Zachary is survived by his brother Cody Wilson; mom Tricia Wilson; dad Christopher Wilson; his grandparents John and Kathy Wilson, Dale and Erma Snyder; and great grandma Helen Geraldine Wilson. Funeral services for family and friends will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00am with interment at Loveland Burial Park following services. A reception will be held in the Viegut Reception Center following interment. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
