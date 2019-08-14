|
Zona G. Severson, 88, of Loveland passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born in 1931 in Miles City, Montana to Frederick and Norma (Tarbox) Schreiber. In the mid 1940's Zona moved with her family to Seattle, Washington. It was there that she met her first husband, Lee Mason. They were married in 1951 and moved to San Diego, CA where Lee was stationed in the Navy. They had two children, Tracy and Pamela. By 1974 Zona had divorced Lee and moved to Colorado. It was in Niwot that she met her second husband, Harold Severson. They moved to Grapevine, Texas where they were married. In 2007 they moved to Loveland, CO where they lived out their remaining years. Zona loved life and made many friends along the way. She will be missed by all. She is survived by her son Tracy (Della) Mason; daughter Pam (Glenn) Hager; grandson Sean (Mina) Hager; granddaughter Adrian, (Jason) Park; and 3 great-grandchildren, Brian Hager, Colleen Park, and Molly Park. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Larimer County Pathways Hospice.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019