"Bill" Drake
Abilene - "Bill" Drake, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Ivie, Pastor of North 5th and Grape Street Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be David Robinson, Damon Drake, Harry Root, Paul Drake, Anakin Drake, and Justice Drake.
"Bill" was born on November 9, 1947 in Bryan, Texas to William Henry and Armeda Pauline (Eubank) Drake. He was an outgoing and active teenager, and his 1966 yearbook reflected that he was Mr. Abilene High School, President of the Student Council, President of the National Honor Society, and went to the National Tournament in Dramatic Interpretation.
A simple man, Bill enjoyed motorcycles and going places, and often considered himself a wanderer. He spent quite a bit of time in Arizona, and loved his time there with indigenous people as they had a tremendous impact on his life and way of thinking. He had an original mind and an original way of seeing things, loved simplicity, and was a free-spirit. A pure being in heart, mind and spirit, he loved people and animals and would do whatever he could to help others.
Bill was a hard worker and a very talented and artistic person, having painted or created the logos for several businesses. He loved to paint, was very independent, and was very talented and artistic. Above all else, he was a loving and dutiful servant and son to his mother, Polly, and to people and animals he had crossed paths with over his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his father, and by his brother Kirby Smith.
Survivors include his mother Polly Smith; son Damon Drake and wife Kristi; brother Paul Drake and wife Viki; grandchildren Justice Drake and Anakin Drake; great-grandchild Daizy Gregg; and several extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Shelter.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020