A. A. "Sonny" Price
Junction - A. A. (Sonny) Price went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019, with his loving wife, Donna, at his side. He was born June 6, 1931, to Arthur Price and Dena Enlow Price in Henderson, Texas. His mother called him Sonny Boy from the start and he was Sonny to everyone who knew him.
Sonny served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. When he returned from Germany, he went into the contracting business with his dad, building locations and roads in the oil field around Snyder, TX. In 1960 he became the sole owner of Price Construction continuing work in the oil field. In 1971 he purchased W.D. Caldwell Construction in Big Spring and expanded his operations to include all forms of heavy dirt and highway construction. In 1978 he served as president of the Texas Hot Mix Asphalt Pavement Association and was an active member of the American General Contractors. At his retirement in 2001, the company had over 500 employees and offices in Big Spring, Laredo, Del Rio and Eagle Pass.
He also loved the land and purchased a ranch in Kimble County near Junction in 1960. Over the years he raised sheep, goats and cattle. In the 1980's his interest turned to purebred Simmental cattle. He served on the Texas Simmental/Simbrah board for several years serving in many capacities including the presidency from 1990-1992. At his passing he was still actively involved with the day to day operations of the ranch that he loved so much.
Sonny was preceded in death by his mother and father and his youngest brother Bill. Those left to honor his life are his wife of 37 years, Donna. His sons, Bob and Jessica of McKinney, TX, Jim and Michelle of San Antonio, and Jerry of Austin. Nine grandchildren - Shayna Gattis (Casey), Jarrod Price, Whitney Price, Michael Price, Katie Price, Austin Price, Ava Price, Madison Price and Sterling Price and one great-grandson, Cannin Gattis. Two brothers, Ralph and Mary Jo of Fluvanna, TX, Ronnie and Dorothy of Laredo, TX, and sister Shirley Stephens of Amarillo, TX, and a special niece he considered the daughter he never had, Belinda Price and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are David Whitworth, Bob McKay, Randy Thompson, Ward Whitworth, Roger Ellis, Bennie Richardson, John Everett, and The Top of the Hill Sunday School Class.
Services will held at the First Baptist Church of Junction at 2 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2019. Visitation will be at the same church on Friday, December 27, from 6-8.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to The First Baptist Church of Junction and West Texas Rehabilitation Center, San Angelo, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Kimble Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019