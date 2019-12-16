|
Abigail "Abi" Kitterman Collins of Abilene passed away peacefully at age 93 on Dec. 13, 2019, at her home at Wisteria Place Assisted Living.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene. A private family inurnment will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park where she will be buried with her beloved husband.
Abigail was born in Chicago, IL to the late Emily and Dr. Peter Kitterman. At an early age, she moved to Fort Pierce, FL with her family. Later she moved to El Paso, TX where she met Arthur Q. Collins who she married on May 26, 1946, in El Paso. Together she and Art moved to Abilene in 1957 where they established roots and raised their son and two daughters. Art and Abi along with Art's brother, David Collins, bought Tesco Equipment Co from their uncle D. Tessier where Abi worked part-time as a secretary and bookkeeper. During this time of her life, Abi and her husband were members of the Petroleum Club that met atop of what today is the Enterprise Building. There she enjoyed dancing and socializing. She was also a member of the Abilene Oil Wives, and several bridge clubs. She and Art loved boating. Owning a get-away lake house on Ft. Phantom Lake, they enjoyed skiing and swimming with their children and friends. Abi loved the Lord and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Abilene and lastly, St. Paul United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending Sunday School Classes. She also enjoyed gardening and reading. Her outgoing personality and precious memories of time shared with her and Art will always be remembered by the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; cherished daughter, Catherine Collins, her loving sister, Lace Vitunac and her husband, Walter.
She is survived by her daughter, Margery Spivey and husband George of Abilene; her son, Stephen Collins of Dallas; her grandchildren, Tara Jones Bontke and husband John, Katelyn Jones, and Kyle Collins and wife, Terah; her great-grandchildren, Avery Collins, Kennedy Collins, Ashton Bontke, and Katherine Bontke; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Purser; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019