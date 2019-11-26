|
A.D. "Lonnie" Boggs
Abilene - A.D. "Lonnie" Boggs, 95, died at his home in Abilene on Nov. 25, 2019.
He was born Nov. 23, 1924 in Abilene to A.D. and Clara Horton Boggs. He married Martha Daniel on Dec. 24, 1946 in Abilene.
He attended school at Divide, Nolan County, from 1932-37; Abilene schools; Hardin-Simmons University; and Office Appliances Mechanical Institute, Springfield, MO. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 7, 1942 and served until Jan. 26, 1946. He was a gunner's mate aboard the heavy cruiser USS San Francisco in the South Pacific.
He entered the office machines business in 1949 as service manager for H.A. Daniel Office Machines. He retired as owner of Boggs-Daniel Office Machines, Inc. in 1989.
Lonnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abilene, Abilene Masonic Lodge #559, Stamford York Rite Bodies, and Waco Scottish Rite Bodies (33° Inspector General Honorary). He served on the boards of directors of Meals On Wheels, the Taylor County Expo Center and the West Texas Fair. He also volunteered with Meals On Wheels and Abilene Baptist Social Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Teresa Boggs Stocking and Mary Boggs McDonald; and one brother, J.T. Ball.
Lonnie is survived by his wife Martha of Abilene, two sons, Jeff and wife Paula Boggs of Rio Rancho, NM, and James and wife Debra Boggs, of Abilene; one daughter, Jane and husband Gene Bering of Abilene; grandson Spencer Boggs; two great-granddaughters, AshLynn and EmmaLynn Boggs; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Friday, November 29th, with services following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Meals On Wheels Plus, Inc., 717 N. 10th St., Abilene, TX 79601; or the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Wellborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019