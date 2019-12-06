Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Adam Ap Perez Obituary
Adam AP Perez

Abilene - Adam Joel Perez"AP" from Abilene, Texas passed away on December 3rd, 2019 .

Services will be under the direction of Norths Funeral Home with funeral to be held on December 9, 2019 at North's Funeral Home Chapel at 10am and visitation at Norths Funeral Home Memorial Chapel on December 8, 2019 from 3-5:30pm.

Adam Perez was born in Abilene, Texas on March 14th, 1992 to Rosa Martinez, and Bonifacio Perez.

Adam lived in Coffeyville, Kansas graduated high school and returned to Abilene to pursue his career in skilled labor. Adam enjoyed to listen to music and spend time with his friends, family and his children.

Adam was preceded in death by: father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Left to cherish his memories are, Mother Rosa Martinez of Abilene, children; Ashanti Perez, Messiah Perez, and Aurora Navarro all of Abilene Tx, sisters; Jessica and Robert Velez of Abilene, Zenaida Renteria of Abilene, Cynthia Renteria of Abilene, Sandra Perez of Houston, brother Greg Hernandez of Abilene, extended family and many friends. Pallbearers will be John Paul Moreno, Eric Gomez, Alfred Martinez,Brandon Perez, Roberto Velez and Johnathan Delosantos. Online condolence may made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
