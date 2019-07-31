|
|
Adela Upchurch
Abilene - On July 25, 2019, Adela Upchurch, after 73 years of life here on earth, came to a close when she took the hand of Jesus into her heavenly home. Memorial Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 1036 Todd Trail, Abilene, Texas, officiated by Pastor Chuck Reynolds with burial of cremains at 2:30 pm in the Santa Anna Cemetery, Santa Anna, Texas. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Adela was born in Victoria, Texas to Florencio and Dionicia Sanchez on July 5, 1946. Working in the nursing field at numerous hospitals, she retired as office nurse for Otolaryngology Associates after 41 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jesse Upchurch; son, Jeffrey Upchurch and wife Jeanne; four brothers, Florencio Jr. Sanchez and wife Ann, Richard Sanchez and wife Alice, Edward Sanchez and wife Susie, David Sanchez and wife Darla; two sisters, Rebecca Delos Santos and husband Clem, and Ruth Deraddo; two grandchildren, Rick and Dakota Upchurch, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ernest Sanchez and one sister, Rosemary Bricault.
Special thanks for Adela's care to the Frensenius Dialysis staff, Dr. Al Sayad, Dr. Swarna and Dr. Muckatira.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 31, 2019