|
|
Agatha Thomasson, 81, of Clyde, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Stag Creek Cemetery, 1621 FM 1477, Comanche, TX, with her grandson, Barrett Thomasson officiating.
Agatha was born on October 27, 1938 in Gorman, Texas, to Rupert Wilson (R.W.) and Mayme (Carter) Cagle. She was a 1954 graduate of Big Spring High School. She married Jimmy Blasdell Thomasson in Big Spring on December 23, 1954. She and Jim moved to Clyde in October of 1974. Agatha worked for Falk Pharmacy in Clyde for 37.5 years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Abilene. She had a passion for gardening, fishing, and her family.
Agatha is survived by her children, Joe Thomasson and wife Cara of Hamlin, Jenise Walker and husband Mike of Clyde, Jill Winters and husband Rickey of Clyde, and Jacky Thomasson and wife Stephanie of Aledo; 15 grandchildren, Callie Heckman, Barrett Thomasson, Blake Thomasson, Caleb Thomasson, Christi Patton, Erin Loper, Jared Walker, Rick Ann Winters, Tessa Culverhouse, Kendra Hall, Zack Winters, Camen Womack, Brad Thomasson, Jordan Rodriguez, and Haili Weber; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bud Cagle and wife Marva of Odessa; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Thomasson; her father, Rupert Cagle, her mother, Mayme Cagle; two brothers, Gary Cagle and Joe Cagle; and her sister-in-law, Darlene Cagle.
Online condolences may be made at
www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
We do observe social distancing.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020