Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Agatha Thomasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agatha Thomasson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agatha Thomasson Obituary
Agatha Thomasson, 81, of Clyde, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Stag Creek Cemetery, 1621 FM 1477, Comanche, TX, with her grandson, Barrett Thomasson officiating.

Agatha was born on October 27, 1938 in Gorman, Texas, to Rupert Wilson (R.W.) and Mayme (Carter) Cagle. She was a 1954 graduate of Big Spring High School. She married Jimmy Blasdell Thomasson in Big Spring on December 23, 1954. She and Jim moved to Clyde in October of 1974. Agatha worked for Falk Pharmacy in Clyde for 37.5 years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Abilene. She had a passion for gardening, fishing, and her family.

Agatha is survived by her children, Joe Thomasson and wife Cara of Hamlin, Jenise Walker and husband Mike of Clyde, Jill Winters and husband Rickey of Clyde, and Jacky Thomasson and wife Stephanie of Aledo; 15 grandchildren, Callie Heckman, Barrett Thomasson, Blake Thomasson, Caleb Thomasson, Christi Patton, Erin Loper, Jared Walker, Rick Ann Winters, Tessa Culverhouse, Kendra Hall, Zack Winters, Camen Womack, Brad Thomasson, Jordan Rodriguez, and Haili Weber; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bud Cagle and wife Marva of Odessa; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Thomasson; her father, Rupert Cagle, her mother, Mayme Cagle; two brothers, Gary Cagle and Joe Cagle; and her sister-in-law, Darlene Cagle.

Online condolences may be made at

www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com

We do observe social distancing.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agatha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -