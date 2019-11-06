Services
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Anson - ANSON - AGNES HUBER, 96, died peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019, in Cedar Park at Cedar Pointe Health and Wellness Suites. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor Cliff Stewart and Pastor Janice Six of First Central Presbyterian Church officiating, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born February 9, 1923 in Mitchell County, Agnes was a daughter of the late John and Della (Robinson) Adcock. She was raised in Anson and married Bill T. Huber December 5, 1942. Agnes was a nurse for many years and was a member of Elmcrest Baptist Church in Abilene. She loved the Lord and studying the Bible. Agnes was a devoted Christian.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband (Bill Huber), a brother (Jess Adcock) and a sister (Pauline Parker).

Survivors include two sons, Roger Huber (and wife, Beth) of Abilene and Craig Huber (and wife, Mary) of Costa Rica; a daughter, Evette Haberman (and husband, Rick) of Houston; seven grandchildren, John-Paul Huber, JoBeth Huber Willis, Trina Huber, Travis Huber, Dustin Huber, Ryan Haberman and Elyse Dubin; and four great-grandchildren, Gracie and Mattie Huber, Kyra Hausam and Lauren Huber.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
