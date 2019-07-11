|
A.H. "Gene" Turnbow
Stamford - Ammon Howard "Gene" Turnbow was born July 1, 1923, in the Hazeldale Community near Gustine in Comanche County, TX, the youngest of seven children born to Robert Lee and Ellen Turnbow. On Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, Gene Turnbow, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior.
Gene completed eight years of school at Hazeldale prior to engaging in farming with his Dad until he was 17 years old. On December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was struck, Gene decided to join the Army, but was rejected because he had flat feet; he then applied with the Air Force, once again being rejected due to skull issues and on his third attempt he was accepted by the Navy serving until WWII ended. While serving in the Navy he was stationed in California and Guam working as an electrician on the ship and helping to rewire and restore electricity to Guam.
Gene and his best friend, Glynn Ed Murphy, went to work for his brother in law, Cadillac Jones in the jukebox business in Breckenridge, TX. As time passed Gene and Glynn bought the business dividing it into to districts, Stamford and Breckenridge respectfully. It was around 1947 that Gene moved to Stamford naming his business Turnbow Music. He worked in the jukebox business until the early 1970's when he decided to change professions and venture into ranching, a venture that took him into retirement in the 1990's. Gene took great pride as an avid fan in Stamford Bulldogs sports, rarely missing a game. He was also a member of the VFW.
Gene married Viva Wright on September 29, 1972 in Stamford, TX.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Clifford Turnbow; 5 sisters, Omie, Alma, Delma, Lola and Jimmie, and a son in law, David Lassetter.
He is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Viva, of the home; 2 daughters, Ellen Lassetter and companion, George Shankle and Carolyn Turnbow all of San Angelo, TX; 2 grandchildren Andrew Lassetter and wife Pamela of Dallas, TX and Adam Lassetter of Houston, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Gene's family will be receiving friends and family at Tankersley Funeral Home (807 Columbia), Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. John Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the TCR Old Timers Association - % Annette Wilson - 12233 CR 235 - Avoca, TX 79503 or Stamford Athletic Booster Club - % Matt Mueller - 620 N. Swenson - Stamford, TX 79553.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 11, 2019