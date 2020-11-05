Alan Jay BromleyAbilene - Alan Jay Bromley was born on August 29, 1945, in Rutland Hospital, in Rutland, Vermont. He was born to parents Mott H Bromley and Priscilla (Armstrong) Bromley, and was one of three children. He was raised on a dairy farm in Danby, Vermont. Alan attended and graduated from Wallingford High School in June 1964. In July of 1964, he joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in July 1968, having served four years. On February 11, 1967 he married Geneva Faye Haynes in Abilene, Texas. Geneva was the daughter of the late Grady and Nina Haynes. After leaving the Air Force, the couple moved back to Vermont, then back to Abilene two months later. They lived here in Abilene until her death in August of 2013. Alan worked as an electrician from January of 1969 until heart surgery in May 2008. Alan and Geneva had a son, David Alan Bromley, who still lives in Abilene. Alan is survived by his son, David Bromley of Abilene and a granddaughter, Kayla Bromley of Baird, TX, a bother, John Bromley of Parump, Nevada, a sister, Christine Beriau of Gainsesville, Florida, and a sister Janet Choquette, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva, his parents and a sister, Marla Wyman.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 S in Abilene. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 am at the Dewey Cemetery in Lawn, TX. Elliott-Hamil funeral home is honored to be entrusted with his care.