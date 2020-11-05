1/1
Alan Jay Bromley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Jay Bromley

Abilene - Alan Jay Bromley was born on August 29, 1945, in Rutland Hospital, in Rutland, Vermont. He was born to parents Mott H Bromley and Priscilla (Armstrong) Bromley, and was one of three children. He was raised on a dairy farm in Danby, Vermont. Alan attended and graduated from Wallingford High School in June 1964. In July of 1964, he joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in July 1968, having served four years. On February 11, 1967 he married Geneva Faye Haynes in Abilene, Texas. Geneva was the daughter of the late Grady and Nina Haynes. After leaving the Air Force, the couple moved back to Vermont, then back to Abilene two months later. They lived here in Abilene until her death in August of 2013. Alan worked as an electrician from January of 1969 until heart surgery in May 2008. Alan and Geneva had a son, David Alan Bromley, who still lives in Abilene. Alan is survived by his son, David Bromley of Abilene and a granddaughter, Kayla Bromley of Baird, TX, a bother, John Bromley of Parump, Nevada, a sister, Christine Beriau of Gainsesville, Florida, and a sister Janet Choquette, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva, his parents and a sister, Marla Wyman.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 S in Abilene. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 am at the Dewey Cemetery in Lawn, TX. Elliott-Hamil funeral home is honored to be entrusted with his care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dewey Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved