Alan Lynn Campbell
Baird, TX
Alan Lynn Campbell, age 69, of Baird, TX, passed from this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. He was born in Sweetwater, TX on January 7, 1950 to the late Loyd Leon Campbell and Floyce Dell (McHaney) Campbell.
Alan married Angie (Bean) Campbell in Arlington, TX on December 23, 1995. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy and received several medals including a Vietnam Service Medal. Alan was a hard worker and loved lending Angie a helping hand around the house. He worked for Allstate Insurance as a claims adjuster in Mansfield, TX, for over 29 years before retiring in 2005. He then worked for Texas Motors Ford for two years before moving to Baird and building their home. Alan also worked for Gibbs Paint and Body in Abilene for approximately 3 years before deciding to stay home and help Angie work on the house. Alan always put work and family first and will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Angie Campbell of Baird; daughter: Jennifer Campbell Dalen of Mansfield; step-son: Adam Smith and wife Mariah of Fort Worth; step-daughter: Kayla and David Urby of Arlington; sisters: Carol Melao and husband Joe, Martha Justice and husband David, Kathy Brooks and husband Bobby and Sylvia Calhoun and husband Terry, all of Abilene, and Susie Sewell and husband Tommy of Columbia, MO; brother: Richard Campbell and wife Linda of Abilene; grandchildren: Ryan, Jack and Karly Dalen of Mansfield, Eivin and Isaak Smith of Fort Worth and Allie Urby of Arlington; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son: Brian Campbell; parents: Loyd and Floyce Campbell and one sister: Cindy Campbell.
Public viewing will be held from 9am-5pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Parker Funeral Home in Baird. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Pallbearers will be Rhett Daugherty, Will Windham, Keith Edwards, Joe Melao, Terry Calhoun, Dave Justice, Dennis Adkins and Chris Raish. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker Funeral Home and condolences can be sent to the family online at www.parkerfuneralhomebaird.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory can be sent to Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 18, 2019