Clyde - The world lost a tough, smart, funny man on Saturday, May 25, 2019 when Alan Stuart Thomas, of Clyde, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10 am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, Texas.
Alan was born in Crane, Texas, to William Lee and Odalee Shugart on February 4, 1952. He graduated from Ranger High School in 1970. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Thomas, on October 1, 1971 in Hill City, Texas. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before Marilyn's passing in 2014. Alan was a hard-working man who had many jobs over the years such as owning a propane company, roofing and carpentry, and he was a loyal employee of the Texas Department of Transportation for the last 26 years.
Alan loved John Wayne movies, motorcycles, and telling corny jokes. He was an avid reader, a self-educated man who devoured books of all kinds; he particularly loved learning about history. Most important to him of all was his family and his faith, the foundations upon which he built all aspects of his life. He spent much of his time studying the Bible and sharing God's word with others; he was an active member in many churches over the years in Breckenridge, Ranger, Baird, and was most recently a member of Wylie church of Christ in Abilene, Texas. In addition to teaching his family and others about God, he was an amazing example of commitment, strength, and dependability; he was always there when a word of advice was needed (or even when it wasn't).
"It ain't dyin' I'm talking about, it's livin'.", Captain Augustus McCrae, Lonesome Dove
Alan is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Thomas, his father William Thomas, and his brother Stephen Thomas.
He is survived by his daughter Sheri Hemby and son-in-law Chris, his son Darby Thomas and daughter-in-law Stephanie, and his daughter Jodi Thomas. He is also survived by four grandchildren whom he loved fiercely, Anniston, Stephen, Amanda, and Dawnn. Additionally, he is survived by his mother, Odalee Shugart, and several cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Erick Gutschke, Tim Channell, Chris Hemby, Darby Thomas, and Stephen Thomas.
Donations may be given in his memory to West Texas Rehab Center in Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019