Albert Brown II
Decatur - Albert Hilton Brown II, 56 went to be with our Lord Monday, April, 27 2020 in Decatur, Texas.
Albert was born on August 1, 1963 to Albert Hilton and Jaye (Henley) Brown in Winters, Texas. He was united in marriage to Cynthia Lee Fullmer on June 1, 2012 in Southlake, Texas. Albert was a mechanic at Aircraft Production.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Brown of Decatur; his mother, Jaye Smith of Pampa; his brothers, Justin Smith and wife Alisha of Humble, and Taylor Brown of Abilene; his uncle, David Smith of Woodward, Oklahoma; his nephews, Coleten, Landen, and Brayden Smith of Humble; and his long-time friend, Chris Byars; extended family and a host of friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020