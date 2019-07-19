|
Albert W. Watts
Hamby - Albert Wayne Watts, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his residence in Hamby, Texas.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 South 27th Street, officiated by Jim Ritter, Pastor of Hamby Baptist Church Burial will follow in the Watts Family Cemetery.
Born in Abilene, Texas on July 26, 1945, Albert was the son of Ruby Merle (Williams) and Jimmie "J.D." Watts. After graduation from high school, he attended college before serving in the US Army. He worked for Timex, Typewriter Sales for 23 years, and TDCJ for 13 years. He was a lifelong resident of Hamby and a member of Hamby Baptist Church. He married the love of his life, Joretta Purvis, on July 19, 1969 in Abilene.
Albert started the Muscular Dystrophy Chapter in Abilene and served for two years as the president. He served on the Hamby Water Board of Directors over 20 years and with the Hamby Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Albert loved woodwork and working in his shop. He loved gardening; working in the flower beds with his wife; buying flowers and reviving them; and sharing vegetables with friends. He loved his community, and was known for being kind, nice, and able to help others. Albert adored his family, spending countless hours with his kids and grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by two sons, Bradley Wayne Watts and Michael Shane Watts; his parents; and a brother, John Wesley Watts.
Survivors include his wife, Joretta Watts of Hamby; two daughters, Sherri Leverich and husband Lee, and Christy McChristian and husband Clay of Graham, Texas; three grandchildren, Bradlee, Sydnee and Rylee; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Watts and son Matthew of Richmond, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Cody West, Jeff Roberts, Button West, Shawn Lewis, Jimmy Craft, Colby Caton, Russell Chapman, and Tim Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to , , Hamby Baptist Church, or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 19, 2019