Albino Rangel
Stamford - Albino "Al" Rangel, 95, of Stamford, TX died Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, 5 to 6 p.m. at Tankersley Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Trinity Church with Dr. Robert Wingrove officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Al was born January 2, 1924 in Sinton, TX where he attended school and lived until age 16 when he moved to Stamford, TX. He was the only child of Cleophas and Seberiana Cerrano Rangel. Al's parents both passed away while he was a young child, leaving him to be reared by his aunts and uncles. Al married Gregoria Casaz on August 9, 1941 in Stamford, TX at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Al worked at the Stamford Memorial Hospital for 20 years and for Vernon Lovvorn in his farming operation. Al was a man who believed in starting his day early and spending his time working; even when on a walker he would weed eat the grass in his yard. He enjoyed mowing grass and requested the purchase of a new mower when he was well into his 80's, which he did not get! He was an avid fan of cowboy movies with his favorite being Rio Lobo and his most sought-after stars were John Wayne and Tom Selleck. His also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboy's football games. Al enjoyed his family gatherings, with the final one being the Saturday after Thanksgiving. He was a member of Trinity Church.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Gregoria Rangel in November of 2006; and an infant daughter, Lydia.
He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his; son, Lupe Rangel and wife Bessie of Stamford, TX, son, Frank Rangel and wife Rosa of Romeoville, IL, daughter, Martha Ruiz and husband Victor of Cedar Hill, TX, daughter, Soila Rangel of Stamford, TX, son Luis Rangel and wife Aurora of Abilene, TX, daughter, Francine Kamman and husband Alvin of Stamford, TX, and son Victor Rangel of Stamford, TX; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019