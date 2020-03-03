|
Alexis Ortegon
Abilene - Alexis Danielle Ortegon, 26, of Abilene passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Dallas.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 5 at 6 PM followed by a rosary at 7 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Alexis was born on January 25, 1994 in Abilene, TX., to Ismael Ortegon and Debra Martinez Ortegon. She was an angel and loved to dance and sing. She could out play anybody in basketball and loved to joke around. Alexis enjoyed performing and being the star of the show. She had a boisterous and vibrant spirit and loved to spend time with her family and friends. Alexis will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have been touched by her.
Alexis is survived by her parents, Ismael and Debra Ortegon; siblings, Christopher (Laura) Ortegon, Veronica (Frank) Buenrrostro, Ismael Jr. (Amy) Ortegon, Phillip Ortegon; nephews, Isaac Buenrrostro, Isaiah Buenrrostro and Krú Ortegon; Nieces, Iriana Buenrrostro and Aspen Ortegon; grandparents, Juan and Yrene Martinez, and Frank Ortegon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Beatriz Ortegon and uncle Sammy Ortegon.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020