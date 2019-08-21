|
|
Alfred Pena
Abilene - Alfred Pena passed away, Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 hwy 277 south. A funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 south Abilene, Texas.
Alfred was born February 19, 1948 in Regensburg, Germany. He met Judy and the couple were married October 7, 1972 and they would have celebrated 47 years of wonderful marriage in the fall. Alfred took his first job at Bill Childress Pontiac here in Abilene, then moving to Wasson/ White Chrysler, where he worked for several years. He then accepted a position at Arrow Ford where he spent 30 years and retired in 2008. Alfred enjoyed fishing and going to the coast at Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, he was looking forward to a trip to the coast next month. Although The Dallas Cowboys were his favorite team, Alfred enjoyed watching all teams play on Sunday's. His best friend Glenn Nelson "Bubba" introduced him to The Leaf in downtown Abilene and Alfred visited the shop every day and after his friend "Bubba" passed away he continued the tradition and often said he missed him every day. Above all Alfred loved his family and was very devoted to them. He will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Pena; his father, Rolondo Pena; his aunt, Mitzi Honeycutt; and his uncle, Johnny Honeycutt.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Judy Pena of Abilene, Texas; his son, Jason Pena and wife Natasha of Abilene, Texas; his daughter, Fredda Faucheaux of Cedar Park, Texas; his sister, Irene Fitzgerald and husband Mac of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his brother, Rolly Pena and wife Darlene of San Angelo, Texas; two granddaughters, Magan Pena of Abilene, Texas, and Jayde Chance-Beebe of Abilene, Texas; one grandson, Zach Pena of Abilene, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019