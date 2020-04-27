|
|
Alice Christine (Chris) Baber
Abilene - Alice Christine (Chris) Baber, 70, was called peacefully to heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Chris was the baby of the family, born to Kenneth and Mayme Osborn in Georgetown, TX, on April 8, 1950. She graduated from Abilene High School with the Class of '68. Chris enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in cosmetology, as the owner of her own salon and an instructor at Aladdin Beauty College; she spent the majority of her career as an instructor at Texas College of Cosmetology, where she was still teaching at the time of her passing. Chris married the love of her life, Lanny Baber, on February 13, 1969, in Abilene, TX. Together they have one son, Christopher.
She was a member at South Pointe Church in Abilene, TX. She was known to all as a woman of God and her greatest joy was mentoring hundreds of students throughout the years. She lived her life by Matthew 5:16: In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. Chris touched everyone she met with her kindness and generosity. She exuded faith, love, compassion, humor, and endless grace. She inspired us all with her selflessness and strength.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mayme Osborn; her husband, Lanny Baber; her brother, Ken Osborn; and her sister, Pat Colwell.
She leaves behind her son, Christopher Baber (wife Kelley); granddaughter, Aspen Baber; sister, Jackie Brewer (husband Sonny), sister, Glynda Parks (husband Tommy), and sister, Lynda Clair (husband Gary); many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and an abundance of friends.
A public viewing will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home (6449 Buffalo Gap Road). Please understand the social restrictions as you honor Chris.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, at 10:00 AM, but due to current national conditions, only the immediate family will be in attendance (son and daughter-in-law, granddaughter, sisters and their spouses). A graveside service will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park (5750 US-277 S, Abilene, TX 79606). Others may attend the graveside service but must follow social restrictions.
Services will be recorded and posted online as soon as possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the special in honor of Chris Baber.
We are thankful for the legacy that she has left. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020