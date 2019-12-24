|
Alice Shaw
Abilene - Alice Osborne Shaw, 91, of Abilene, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in Abilene.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park, Mausoleum II. A visitation will be held Friday, December 27 from 10 to 11:30 AM prior to the service at Elmwood Funeral Home.
Alice was born on August 18, 1928 in Abilene, TX., to the late C.T. Osborne and Alice Allred Osborne. She married Billy Lloyd Shaw in 1952 and were blessed with 61 years together until his passing in 2013. Alice graduated magna cum laude in 1949 from Hardin Simmons University and was active in church groups and organizations. She enjoyed studying the bible and various theologians and many other subjects. Alice was a longtime member of Aldersgate United Methodist church and taught adult bible school classes for many years before returning to Abilene in 1983. She was known as a giving, caring and down to earth person willing to help anyone in need.
Alice is survived by her son, Steve Shaw (Mary Ellen) and numerous cousins and friends.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Aldersgate United Methodist church, 1741 Sayles Blvd., Abilene, Tx., 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019