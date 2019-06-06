Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Northside Baptist
Alicia Alvarez McCoy, 89, was called to the Lord with family by her side June 03, 2019. Funeral services will be held on June 7, 2019, at 10 A.M. at Northside Baptist with Pastor Don Greenway officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6-8 PM on June 6, 2019 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope. The family requests that donations be made to Hendricks Hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 6, 2019
