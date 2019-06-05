|
|
Aline "Andy" Anderson Cleveland
Abilene - Aline "Andy" Anderson Cleveland, 91, passed from this earthly life while at home, surrounded by her loving family, on May 25, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. She was in the care of Hendrick Hospice.
Andy was born March 13, 1928, in Frederick, Oklahoma, the firstborn to parents Raymond and Josephine "Josie" Anderson. After graduation from Frederick High School, Andy enrolled at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. It was there that she discovered the two loves of her life - Glen "Lefty" E. Cleveland, of Hollis, Oklahoma, whom she married on August 10, 1948, and her unwavering love and devotion to public education and teaching children. At the time of her retirement in 2011, Andy was the longest-serving educator in the Abilene Independent School District, having completed her 51st year as a classroom teacher and reading resource teacher.
Her life as an educator, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was defined by her unequivocal respect for the dignity, value, and worth of every human being; her creativity and many hobbies; her love of laughter, and the songs of Willie Nelson. Andy demonstrated this love of life through her service to her many students and their families, and leadership of many local, state, and national organizations - as former president of Education Abilene; board of directors for the Texas State Teachers Association; National Education Association; Delta Kappa Gamma Society International; hotline volunteer for the Rape Crisis Center; Kiwanis Club of Abilene; and the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Association. Her legacy as a teacher has continued through two generations as both son and granddaughters teach and coach in public education.
Andy was preceded in death by her parents, Lefty, her husband of 69 years, and her brother John.
Andy leaves many behind who will cherish their memories of time spent with her: son David Cleveland and wife Tiane of Kauai, Hawaii; son Tony Cleveland of Abilene, Texas; son Kirk Cleveland of Oplin, Texas; granddaughter Damiane Cleveland McMillen and husband Jason, and daughters Mira and Anya, of Durango, Colorado; grandson Cole Cleveland of Kauai, Hawaii; granddaughter Tiara Cleveland Parker and husband Matt, and son Tao of Kauai, Hawaii; granddaughter Meygan Cleveland Vessell and husband Waylon, and daughters Sophee, Addison and son Van, of Ft. Worth, Texas; granddaughter Canon Cleveland Cavazos and husband Daniel, of Abilene, Texas; and granddaughter Caroline Cleveland of Abilene, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on June 10 at Andy's church, Lytle South Baptist, 1125 East Industrial Blvd., Abilene, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Abilene Education Foundation, Hendrick Hospice Care, or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 5, 2019