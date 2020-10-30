Dr. Allen Hatch
Abilene - Dr. Allen Hatch, 61, passed into the arms of his savior, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Bible Baptist Church, 557 Hunt Street in Clyde, Texas, prior to the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Larry Hooper will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
The son of the late Dr. Carl Hatch and Ruby (Williams) Hatch, Allen was born on January 12, 1959 in Flint Michigan. For 48 years he had been a resident of Abilene, where he married Tammie Sue Greenway on August 10, 1978. He was an evangelist and singer who loved to sing and preach the gospel, Allen was loved by many and loved many whom he had met and ministered thru the years. He was a great preacher and a wonderful singer that dedicated his life to serving the Lord and spreading his word all thru the country. Allen will be missed by his loving family and many faithful friends. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Clyde.
Allen is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tammie Hatch of Abilene; two children, Shonda Taylor and fiancé Scot Dunlap of Abilene, and Brandon Hatch and fiancée Carina Martinez of Abilene; grandchildren, Reed Taylor, Callie Taylor, Avery Hatch and Brayden Hatch; and his twin sister, Helen Peck and husband John of Shawnee, Oklahoma; mother-in-law, Glenda Stoker of Abilene; aunt, Pearline Allen also of Abilene; brother-in-law, Wes Greenway and wife Susan of Merkel; sister-in-law, Pam Brooks and husband Danny of Houston, as well as many nieces and nephews. Allen is also survived by his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Hershey Boy.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Hatch, Steve Garrett, Scot Dunlap, Reed Taylor, Wes Greenway, and Danny Brooks.
Memorials may be made to Rescue the Animals, SPCA, 4620 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79603.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
.