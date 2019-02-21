|
|
Allen Higgins, Jr.
Merkel, TX
Allen Higgins, Jr., 71, of Merkel passed away in the evening hours of February 19, 2019. He was born October 9, 1947 to Orien and Elizabeth (O'Neal) Higgins in Merkel, Texas.
He is survived by his son Benjamin Higgins of Merkel; step-daughter Rebecca Simington of Abilene; sister Barbara Green of Sanger; brothers Danny Higgins of Merkel and Dale Ray Higgins of Stith; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 10AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel. Services are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Merkel Cemetery Association, 201 Edwards, Merkel, TX 79536.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 21, 2019