Alma Hackfeld Green
Sweetwater - Alma Hackfeld Green, age 98, passed away on Monday, December16, 2019, at Nolan Nursing & Rehab in Sweetwater. Services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, December 18, under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family graveside service will be conducted at Roscoe Cemetery at 10:00 officiated by Rev. Chester McCown, of Miles. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Marie Mickey and Rev. Matt McGowen. Alma was born to Otto and Emma Heine Hackfeld, at their home in western Nolan County on September 5, 1921. She was the oldest of six children, and is survived by one sister, Bernice Patterson, of Sweetwater, and a sister-in-law, Wilma Nations Hackfeld, of Dallas. Four siblings predeceased her, Oscar, Willie and Victor Hackfeld, and Viola Hackfeld Dean. In the summer of 1940, Alma met the love of her life, Boulden E. (Boley) Green, and they were married at Salem Lutheran Church, Roscoe, Texas, on April 19, 1941. Boley's service in the Army Air Force took them to Childress, Texas, and they later settled in Sweetwater, where they raised their children, worked hard, and served their Lord with gladness. Alma touched the lives of many friends in her life's journey, including First National Bank, as a deputy clerk in both the offices of Nolan County and the District Clerk, and also as secretary at her beloved First Presbyterian Church for a number of years. Alma and Boley both had a deep abiding faith in God and strong work ethic which helped to make them such loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Each and every addition to their family were their cherished treasures. Nanny and Gigi seldom missed a sporting event or choir concert or Sunday School program, and love and pride in all their family glowed in their faces. There are so many warm memories of holidays and birthdays. Every family get together was a celebration. Alma/Nanny/Mother will always be remembered as a spunky lady with a quick sense of humor, and you knew you had a friend for life in her. In addition to four siblings, Alma was predeceased by Boley Green, her loving husband of 67 years, on February 19, 2008, and their granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Soules Moch, in 1996. Surviving to cherish her memory are her three children and their spouses, Glenda and Jay Soules and David and Karyn Green, all of Sweetwater, and Rebecca (Becky) and Gary Rayburn, of Tomball, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jason Soules and wife, Christa, of Franklin, Tennessee; Luke Green and wife, Cheryl, of Lubbock; Jamie Rayburn Reich and husband, Nate, of Tomball; Daniel Green and wife, Brooke, of Fort Worth; and Jacob Rayburn and wife, Michelle, of Fulshear, Texas; and by nine great-grandchildren: Ty Houtchens, Carter and Marshall Soules, Emma and Nolan Reich, Garrett, Jackson and Thomas Rayburn; and Boley David Green (and a 10th, Baby Boy Green, in January, 2020). Our family would like to express deepest appreciation to Hendrick Hospice Care, Nolan Nursing & Rehab, and Hoyt Place, and to each and every one of their employees, who so tenderly and lovingly cared for our precious Mother. Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, Shriners' Hospitals for Children, the Masonic Home and School, or First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019