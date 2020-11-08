Alma Jestine Lee Smith
Colorado City - Alma Jestine Lee Smith, 95 of Colorado City passed away at the Mitchell County Nursing and Rehab Center of Colorado City on Friday November 6, 2020.
She was born in Loraine Texas on February 8, 1925 to George and Flossie Compton Lee.
Alma was an independent woman who had her life in order before she started her family life. She was a woman who strived for excellence, having graduated early from high-school, then attending McMurray University on a scholarship where she served as vice-president of Alpha Theta Nu and obtained her teaching degree. She spent her life filling the minds of many youth of the county with the knowledge they would need. Alma loved to dress classy and get her hair done weekly at the beauty shop but that did not mean she lost her county side, as she had dead aim with a rifle and was not afraid to get her hands dirty from a day of hard work. Alma was a member of one of the greatest generations, having grown up in the great depression she learned how to stretch a dollar when times called for it.
After she got her life in order Alma started the next chapter in her life as a wife and a mother after marrying D.M. Smith. She quickly became the best wife and mother she could be. When times called for it she would take off work in order to be there for family, especially when the grandchildren came, but even they got that stern mothers face when times called for it. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking some of the best food in the world, going camping and traveling and going to the First Cavalry Reunions every summer with D.M.
Alma is survived by her daughters Donna Miller and husband Tim of Carlsbad N.M. and Georgeann Whitesides and husband Tom of Colorado City, by her grandchildren David McInnis, Danna Andrews, Matt Truelove, Logan Truelove, Jordan Truelove, and Klanci Pinkard, as well as by nine great-grandchildren with another on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband D.M. Smith, by a son Ralph Mack Smith, a great-grandson Trey Jacks, by her brother George Lee, and by a sister Loyce Lee.
A visitation for Alma will be held from 12-1 pm at the Kiker Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday November 10th with a graveside service to follow in the Handley Cemetery of Colorado City with Pastor Greg Crawford to officiate.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
, as Alma was a long time Cancer Survivor.
Those wishing are encouraged to share a memory by visiting www.kikerseale.com