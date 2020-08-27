1/1
Alta Bernice Heath
Alta Bernice Heath

Abilene - Alta Bernice Heath, 83, of Abilene went to be with our Lord on August 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Alta was truly a kindred spirit who entered this earthly plane on July 5, 1937. Alta was born in Marquette, Kansas to the late Luke and Izetta (Graves) Walker. She married Roy Heath on July 8, 1955. Alta and Roy were married for 47 years until his death in 2002. After marriage they settled in Omaha, Nebraska where they raised their two children until 1966 when the family moved to Las Cruces, NM. Alta served as Mother Advisor for Ruth Laws Assembly Chapter 55 for several years. She was also a vendor and later became President of the Las Cruces Farmer and Crafts market where she made and sold delicious Artisan breads for all to enjoy. She was also active with the Las Cruces Downtown Revitalization. Alta spent her last years living in Abilene with her daughter and son-in-law enjoying 4 generations of her family that included her darling great-grandchildren. She enjoyed using her creativity working with a local quilting group. She made several quilts for various lucky members of her family. She lived a good and full life and is loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Left to cherish precious memories are her 2 children, Heather Hitchcock and husband Mark of Abilene, TX, and Roy Heath, III of Aurora, CO; 2 grandchildren, Stephanie Reedy and husband Jason of Abilene, TX and Michelle Bray and husband DJ of Austin, TX; 2 beautiful great grandchildren, Bonham and Joplin Reedy and a host of relatives and friends.

The family has celebrated her life privately.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
