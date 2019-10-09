|
Alton (Al) Deakins
Clyde - Alton (Al) Deakins, 83, passed away on October 8, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was born on May 21, 1936 in Smyer, Texas to A.O. and Madie Deakins.
Al was a member of the First Baptist Church since 1969 where he felt privileged to serve as a deacon, children's Sunday school teacher, and on several church committees. He was also a member of the church choir for many years.
Al was a graduate of Lubbock High School and later attended Texas Tech and business college. He loved to play golf and did so for many years. While watching anything that had a ball in it, he especially enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys.
He was a United State Army Veteran, and while serving in England and Germany, he met and married Gina Mary Horsley of Bromley, England. Gina passed away in October 1999 after they had been married for 42 wonderful years. Later Al married Bobbie Wilkins of Clyde. They were also married for many years before Bobbie passed away in December of 2016.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Al is survived by his daughter, Debbie Harrison and husband Guy of Clyde; son Steve Deakins and wife Linda of DeLeon. He is also survived by his brother Wayne Deakins and wife Carolyn of Longview; granddaughters, Jessica Harrison of Clyde, Rebecca Perkins and husband Matthew of Abilene and Alycia Stisser and husband Mark of Dallas; eight great grandchildren; two nieces, Teresa Read and Sheri Burlingame, both of Longview.
Al was a man who loved his family and was a devout Christian. He was a simple and honest man of integrity who took pride in being a father, grandfather and tried to be a friend to everyone.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Clyde Cemetery with Dr. Toby Henson and Dr. Mike Auten officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. He will be in state at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until 7:00 p.m.
Al was a member of Gideons International and has requested that remembrances be sent to Gideon International, PO Box 2882, Abilene, Texas 79604 or the Building Fund, First Baptist Church of Clyde, 216 Austin St., Clyde, Texas 79510.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019