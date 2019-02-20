Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes
200 Lincoln St
Rochester, TX 79544
(940) 743-3211
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Rochester, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Idalia Cemetery
Alvie Alton Jones, 81, a longtime resident of Rochester, TX, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3:00p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Rochester with Rev. Riley Carver officiating. Burial will follow services at Idalia Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rochester. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the funeral home, 200 S. Lincoln Ave., Rochester, TX.

Alvie was born Octobrt 3, 1937 in Lampasas, Texas, to Letha (Spivey) and Alton O. Jones. He married Sharon (Kincaid) in March of 1975 in Pueblo, CO. Alvie graduated from Rochester High School in 1956. He was a hard worker. He loved farming, ranching, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Jones of Rochester; three daughters, Leslie Williamson and husband Kelly of Stamford, Kim Lane of Baird, and Spivey Jones of College Station; two sons, Nick Jones and wife Tammy of Abilene, and Snuffy Jones and wife Jamie of Stamford; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Letha (Spivey) Jones; father, Alton O. Jones; and sister, Gayla Janice Jones.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at

www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019
