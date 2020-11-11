1/1
Alvin W. Williams
Alvin W. Williams

Abilene - Alvin W. Williams, 91, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Abilene.

The son of Nora Millie (Doyle) and George Buchanan Williams, he was born on September 8, 1929 in Roxana, Oklahoma. After high school, he attended Walla Walla College in Washington for four years and graduated in 1952. He attended the University of Oregon for one year until he joined the United States Air Force on March 27, 1953. He served for 20 years, retiring on March 31, 1973. Alvin then went on to attend Hardin-Simmons University for 2 years and graduated in 1975. He worked as an independent Geologist for eight years, and for the United States Postal Service for 13 years.

Alvin married Jewell Frances Perkins on December 28, 1955 in Yuma, Arizona, and were married for 57 years until her passing in May of 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Survivors include his son, Father David Williams and daughter, Margaret Boulanger and husband Bruce.

Private services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rescue the Animals, SPCA, 5933 S. 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79605.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
