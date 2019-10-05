Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clear Fork Baptist Church
Hawley, TX
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Hawley High School Gym
Amanda Dawn Cobb-Willeford

Amanda Dawn Cobb-Willeford Obituary
Amanda Dawn Cobb-Willeford

Hawley - Amanda Dawn Cobb-Willeford, 40, passed away October 2, 2019. Viewing and visitation will be 2:00-5:00pm Saturday October 5, 2019 at Clear Fork Baptist Church, Hawley, Texas. Funeral service will be 3:00pm Sunday October 6, 2019 in the Hawley High School Gym, with burial to follow in Hawley Cemetery, Hawley Texas. Under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.

The daughter of Johnny Ray Cobb and Julia M. Cobb of Abilene.

Amanda was a 1997 graduate of Hawley, where she was very involved in softball, basketball and her grades. While at Hawley she graduated top 10 of her class. She was also on two state champion softball teams. After graduation, she attended Abilene Christian University playing softball. While at A.C.U., she met her soon to be husband (who didn't go to A.C.U.). Amanda and Ty Willeford were married on January 5, 2001. Amanda deciding she wanted to get into coaching softball. She took a job in Haskell, TX where she coached softball, basketball and cross country. While living in Haskell she had a son, Kolter Willeford, while only four days old he found himself in Stamford at a softball game. After a few years Amanda decided she wanted to be a nurse. A few years later she had another son, Kanyon Willeford and since day one he has always done what he thought he should do. Amanda always held her family and her boys to the highest level possible. She has always had a passion for softball, baseball, football and recently powerlifting, but her passion was definitely her family.

Amanda is proceeded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles and a few cousins, and also her brother Ronald "Little Rusty".

She is survived by her husband Ty Willeford, sons Kolter and Kanyon of Hawley.

Her father and mother, Johnny and Julie Cobb.

Her father and mother in law, Larry and Linda Willeford.

Her brother Joe Baker.

Her sister Lisa Caldwell and husband Jim and nieces Amber and Taylor of Jarrell.

Her brother Jay Cobb and wife Stephanie, nephew Ben and nieces Heather and Allison of Rockport.

Her sister-in-law Randi Willeford and nieces Morgan and Raegen of Abilene.

And many many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

And everyone else in this gym!
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 5, 2019
