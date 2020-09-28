Amanda Hill



Anson - AMANDA EILEENE HILL, 38, died Sunday, September 20,2020, at her home. Graveside services were held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Anderson Chapel Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born October 29, 1981 in Texas City, Amanda was a daughter of Glen and Kimberly (Camble) Hutto. Amanda was self-employed. She loved Anson and the friendships she had made. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. Amanda helped and cared for so many.



Amanda would say, "Before you decide, think is it good, true and right".



Survivors include her husband, Chris Hill; three sons, Taylor Allen, Bryson Chociej and Tyce Chociej; her mother, Kimberly (Camble) Hutto; two sisters, Abby Kuge and Melissa Mitchell; one brother, John Hutto; partner, James Farmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.









