Amanda Lea Notgrass Alexander
Abilene, TX
Amanda Lea Notgrass Alexander, 87, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Abilene.
A Celebration of Lea's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Gilbert Bela, Jr. and Bill Alexander, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a Fellowship, following in the MAC. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Lea was born in Ranger, Eastland County, Texas to the late Herman H. and Ida Mae (Thomas) Notgrass. She grew up in Cisco and graduated from Cisco High School in 1949. She worked at the local Cisco Palace Movie Theatre where she met the love of her life for the last 69 years, Bill J. Alexander. They were married on Nov 7, 1949 in Cisco. Lea graduated from Draughon's Business College in 1960. She worked at Motz & Curtis Insurance, was a secretary to HSU Vice President for University Relations of Public Information and was also a Librarian at Wylie Intermediate School. She loved the students and they called her Mrs A at HSU & Wylie. During all of this time she was the wife of a preacher, mother of two daughters and then "Memom" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lea was a very faithful and active member of First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, helping with Vacation Bible School and as a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class. Her love for the Lord played a big role in leading her husband, Bill, to the Lord.
Lea was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Bobby J. Notgrass.
Survivors include her husband, Bill of Abilene; two daughters, Cheri A. Hines of Tuscola; Nan A. Egger and husband Stan of Tuscola; three grandsons: Mike Hines and wife Dannette, Billy Alexander and wife Alanna, and Cole Egger; one granddaughter: Jessica E. Baldwin. Five great grandsons: Zackery Hines and wife Brittany, Caleb Hines, Christian Alexander, Cavan Alexander and Croix Baldwin; great granddaughters: Presley & Sidney Terrell; nephews, Robert Kuhn (wife Kay) and Robert J. Notgrass.
Interment was held on Monday, February 4, 2019, in a private Family Service, officiated by Guy Irvin and Pastor Gilbert Bela in Elmwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers were her Grandsons and Great Grandsons; honorary pallbearers were Stan Egger and Croix Baldwin.
The Family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the staff and caregivers at Wisteria Legacy Lane and Hendrick Hospice.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels Plus, or to an organization of your choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019