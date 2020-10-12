Amelia Benivamondez
Amelia G. Benivamondez, age 74 of Abilene entered the Gates of Heaven on October 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13 from 6pm to 8 pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 10am at St. Francis Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood St., Abilene with Rev. Ftr. Isidore Ochiabuto officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene City Cemetery.
Amelia was born on December 09, 1945 in Abilene to Fabian and Vicenta Gonzales. She retired in 2010 from the Abilene State Supported Living Center where she had worked for 28 years. Amelia was a member of St Francis Catholic Church who's hobbies included sewing, listening to music, cooking and decorating for the holidays. She loved visiting with family and friends especially at family gatherings.
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents Fabian and Vicenta Gonzales; sons, Gilbert ray Benivamondez and Joe Angel Benivamondez; brothers, Erasmo Gonzales, Alfonso Gonzales, Braulio Gonzales, Magdaleno "Mack" Gonzales and her sister Inez Gonzales.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jose Benivamondez; children, Fabian Benivamondez and wife Jacque, Gloria Benivamondez, Janie Acosta and husband Tony, Sonny Benvamondez and wife Becky, Sonya Benivamondez, Cyndi Carter and husband Billy and Eric Benivamondez and wife Nicole; 39 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
.