|
|
|
Americo Robert "Fal" Falcioni
Abilene - After a short illness, Americo Robert "Fal" Falcioni passed away on March 31, 2020, at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, Texas.
Due to public health concerns at this time, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Elmwood Memorial Park with Monsignor Robert Bush officiating. There will be a come and go viewing at Elliott-Hamill Funeral Home in Abilene on Friday, April 24, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., for anyone who wishes to attend.
Fal was born in Archbald, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1936, to Italian immigrant parents Vincent Falcioni and Elizabeth Brancaleoni Falcioni.
He graduated from Archbald High School in 1953. In 1957 he received the Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree from Indiana Tech, where he played varsity baseball. Fal's love of baseball was in part due to admiration for his older brother Armand, who won a pennant in minor league baseball.
Fal went to work for Boeing Aircraft in Washington, where his brother Giuseppe had invented a revolutionary process for riveting wings to aircraft. Fal worked on the design of the recently invented evacuation slide to adapt it to Boeing aircraft. Fal lived with Giuseppe and his family at the time, and Fal's nieces developed such an affection for their uncle that they kept in touch and checked on his welfare right up to the end, despite busy lives of their own.
In 1961 Fal moved to Abilene, Texas, where he worked for General Dynamics on the Atlas missile program. Younger Abilenians might be surprised to learn that during the cold war, Abilene was literally ringed with deep, ICBM launch silos. Fal took the elevator "down" to work. It was at this time that Fal met Donna Mayhall Snow, who would become the love of his life.
During the Vietnam War in the 1960s, Fal was an engineer at the LTV plant in Arlington, Texas, where he worked on upgrading Navy aircraft such as the A-7 Corsair II attack aircraft. In the meantime, Donna had accepted a job in Wichita Falls as a district manager with Avon.
On July 14, 1969 Donna and Fal were married, at Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. Donna had two sons from a previous marriage, and Fal loved them as though they were his own sons from the time he had met Donna.
Fal and Donna moved back to Abilene, where Fal started his own wholesale pizza business. He designed and built machinery to shape the crust, and he designed and built two flash freezers, one for the building, and one for his delivery truck. The pizza label had a little Italian chef saying "It's-a-good, it's a-da-best!" He operated the business for several years.
In the late 1970s Fal went to work for the City of Abilene as an engineer. He loved to cook Italian food, and he would frequently treat his co-workers to his wonderful lasagne. He became manager of Abilene Regional Airport in 1988, where he served until his retirement in 1998. He loved that job, but decided it was time to retire after recovering from multiple bypass heart surgery.
Donna had become a realtor in 1984, and after Fal's retirement, they "settled down" to operating 10 rental houses, which they did together until his death.
Fal truly never met a stranger, nor a challenge he wouldn't face. He even ran for mayor. He didn't win, but he met many, many friends who would come up and shake his hand and say hello, no matter where he went, for years on end. Donna tells the story of the time she and Fal were putting out campaign signs, when they smelled smoke. They turned around to see their car on fire. The fireman who put out the fire, said, "Mr. Falcioni, if you are going to be mayor of Abilene, you're just going to have to get a better car." Fal laughed out loud. That was Fal. The next day he went out and got a better car.
Fal was a kind and generous soul who loved a good laugh, even if the joke was on him. We miss him and are sad at his departure, but heaven is an even happier place now that he's there. Fal's only concern in the last few months was that Donna - whose health had been failing as well in recent years - be well cared for should something happen to him. He literally dedicated his last breaths of life to her. In the front of Fal's wallet at the time of his death was a picture of Jesus, along with a little broken crucifix. The Jesus in Fal's heart, though, was not broken. Not by a long shot.
Fal was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Armand and Giuseppe, and his sister Dina.
He is survived by Donna, his loving wife of over 50 years, stepsons Monty (Rochelle) Snow of Fort Worth, Derek (Martha) Snow of Fort Worth, nieces Melanie Falcioni of Port Angeles, Washington, Cindi (Jim) Becktold of Yelm, Washington, Deb Falcioni of Puyalllup, Washington, Tina (Bryan) Martin of Bellingham, Washington, and numerous step-grand and great-grand children.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020