Amy Belinda Hamlin

Amy Belinda Hamlin Obituary
Amy Belinda Hamlin

June 27, 1958 - December 10, 2019

Amy Belinda Hamlin, 61, of Hawley, passed away on the 10th of December 2019 at Hendrick Hospice.

She was born to George and Shirley Hollowell In Farmington, New Mexico.

Preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Hollowell, and two siblings, Renee Hollowell and George "Pat" Hollowell.

Survived by her husband, Bobby Hamlin; two stepchildren, Brandy Balderas and husband Steve, Rusty Hamlin, Jeremy Hamlin and wife Selena all from Abilene, four step grandchildren, and one grandchild.

Also survived by her father, George Hollowell and wife Jennie of Sweetwater; sister Mary Hollis and husband Willy, brother Ben Hollowell and wife Glenda, Lowell Hollowell and wife Beverly, in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday the 12th of December from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm Street, Abilene Texas.

Graveside Services will be held Friday the 13th of December at 2 p.m. at Nolan Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
