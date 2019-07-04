|
|
Amy "Mamaw"Cook Sorrells
Rule - Amy "Mamaw" Cook Sorrells, 79, a longtime resident of Rule, TX, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Rule Cemetery, Rule. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rule. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home, 600 Robins Ave., Rule, TX.
Amy was born May 30, 1940 in Carlton, Texas, to Ruby (Howerton) and Russell "R.C." Cook. She married Derrell Sorrells on April 27, 1958 in Rule, TX. Amy was a wonderful cook, and enjoyed reading, quilting, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sheffield of Waxahachie; three sons, Tom Sorrells and wife Twyla of Garland, Jeff Sorrells and wife Teresa of Rule, and Clayton Sorrells and wife Darla of Arlington; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Juanita Anderson of Haskell; brother, Harrell Cook of Hale; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, R.C. Cook; mother, Ruby (Howerton) Cook; husband, Derrell Sorrells; grandson, Levi Sorrells; granddaughter, Erika Sanders; brother, Rayburn Cook; sister, Wanda Stocks; and son-in-law, Kent Sheffield.
Memorials may be made in Amy's name to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene, TX, or, if desired, donate a book to your local library.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 4, 2019