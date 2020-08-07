1/
Amy L. Zampine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy L. Zampine

Anson - AMY L. ZAMPINE, 39, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Wichita Falls. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church, 909 N. Willis, Abilene. Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson is handling arrangements.

Born March 1, 1981, in Abilene, Texas, Amy was the daughter of James and Linda (Phelps) Zampine. Amy graduated from Anson High School. She had worked in retail sales.

Preceding her in death was her grandparents.

Survivors include her father, James Zampine; her mother, Linda Zampine; two sisters, Ashley Zampine of Anson and Amber Zampine of Martinsville, VA; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special friend JoAnn Gray; and by 4-legged brother and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association; Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301; any animal rescue group.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved