Amy L. Zampine
Anson - AMY L. ZAMPINE, 39, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Wichita Falls. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church, 909 N. Willis, Abilene. Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson is handling arrangements.
Born March 1, 1981, in Abilene, Texas, Amy was the daughter of James and Linda (Phelps) Zampine. Amy graduated from Anson High School. She had worked in retail sales.
Preceding her in death was her grandparents.
Survivors include her father, James Zampine; her mother, Linda Zampine; two sisters, Ashley Zampine of Anson and Amber Zampine of Martinsville, VA; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special friend JoAnn Gray; and by 4-legged brother and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association
; Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301; any animal rescue group.