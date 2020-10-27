1/1
Andrew Strickland
Andrew Strickland

Rochester - Andrew Strickland, 6, of Rochester, Texas, passed away on October 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Haskell with Mrs. Haley Smith officiating. Burial will follow services at Rochester Cemetery, Rochester under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the funeral home, 200 S. Lincoln Ave, Rochester.

Andrew was born November 3, 2013 in Abilene, Texas to Jewell Dickinson and Shane Strickland. He enjoyed playing chess, doing puzzles, math and Allsup's Burritos. Andrew especially loved his trains and helping others any way he could.

He is survived by his father, Shane Strickland of Rochester; mother, Danielle Dickinson of Early; brother, Anthony Roberts of Abilene; paternal grandparents, Venetia and Paul Strickland of Rochester; maternal grandparents, Janine Lawson of Carlsbad, NM, and Richard Dickinson of Chattanooga, TN; numerous cousins and other family.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

