Andy Carroll "Coach" Malone
Diana - Andy Carroll "Coach" Malone, 79, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Marshall Manor from complications of pneumonia ending his long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born April 6, 1940 in Longview, Texas the fifth child of Cleo and Pauline Malone.
A three sport athlete and 1959 graduate of Longview High School, he attended Louisiana Tech on a football scholarship. There he met his wife, Suzanne Michaud.
Andy began his coaching career at Hallsville High School where he coached his two youngest brothers, Jerry and Danny. Over his 42 year career, he coached football, basketball, and baseball, and touched so many lives. Four of his baseball teams qualified for the state tournament in Austin including New Diana in 1980 and Beckville in 2001. In 1987 and 1988 Malone led Abilene Cooper to back to back state 5A titles. He retired in 2007 having amassed 841 career wins on the baseball field.
In 2009, Malone was inducted into the Abilene Cooper High School Hall of Fame. He was inducted into both the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. Throughout his career, Andy had an abundance of outstanding young players who believed in what he was trying to teach as well as many hard working and supportive assistant coaches.
Andy was a member of First Christian Church in Longview. Fishing, farming and cooking were his favorite pastimes. He loved the Life is Good saying, "Do what you like. Like what you do."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Pauline Malone; brothers Marvin, Charles and David; sisters Mildred Brown and Sue English.
Andy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Suzanne; daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Grant Waits and their son, Cooper Malone Waits of Austin; and son and daughter-in-law Scott and Lee Malone and their daughters, Parker and Presley of Corpus Christi. He was Big Daddy to his three grandchildren.
He is also survived by sister-in-laws: JoAnn Malone, Janice Malone, and Harriett (Carrell) Dowies; brothers: Malcolm (Jerry), John "Woody" (Linda), Jerry (Martha), Danny (Nancy); sisters: Linda Benson, Gayle Riley (Bobby) and Sheryl Sims (Larry). He was Big A to numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heartis of Longview and Marshall Manor Nursing Home for all the love and care given to Coach Malone. We will all miss his SMILE.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Abney, Carrell Dowies, Sonny Goode, Chester Martin, Jr., Don Tippit, Gene Ogle, Gerald Turner and all the coaches and young people whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Gum Springs Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 4003, Longview, TX 75606
or Texas Alumni High School Baseball Coaches Association
C/O Joe Ray Halsey - Scholarship Committee
5920 Dark Forest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
A private family graveside service will be held at Gum Springs Cemetery.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Diana at a later date.
Please visit Andy's on-line registration book at www.raderfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020