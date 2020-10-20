1/1
Anecito "Chito" Labiran
1952 - 2020
Anecito "Chito" Labiran

Abilene - Anecito Labiran, "Chito", passed away at the age of 68 on October 18, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21st from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22nd at St. Francis Francis Catholic Church.

Anecito was born in Basey, Samar Philippines on June 28, 1952. He graduated as a pilot and became a pilot instructor in the Philippines. He drove trailer trucks in the US and enjoyed his travels around the US.

"Chito" had four lovely children, a son Ramil, and three daughters, Cecil, Maricel, and Maria with four grandsons. He was loved by his family and friends in the US and in the Philippines.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
OCT
21
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Francis Francis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
