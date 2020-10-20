Anecito "Chito" Labiran
Abilene - Anecito Labiran, "Chito", passed away at the age of 68 on October 18, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21st from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22nd at St. Francis Francis Catholic Church.
Anecito was born in Basey, Samar Philippines on June 28, 1952. He graduated as a pilot and became a pilot instructor in the Philippines. He drove trailer trucks in the US and enjoyed his travels around the US.
"Chito" had four lovely children, a son Ramil, and three daughters, Cecil, Maricel, and Maria with four grandsons. He was loved by his family and friends in the US and in the Philippines.
.