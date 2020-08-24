1/1
Angel Rodriguez
Angel Rodriguez

Anson - Angel Rodriguez, 82, died Friday, August 21, 2020, in Fort Worth. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born October 10, 1937 in El Refugio, Mexico, Angel was a son of the late Augustin and Beatrice (Ferruso) Rodriguez. He married Vicenta Sanchez December 22, 1958 in El Refugio, Mexico. They moved to Anson in 1979. Angel worked for the City of Anson for 28 years. He was a faithful member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Angel and Vicenta were active in the Emmaus Walk and were chosen to serve as Eucharistic minsters when Pope John came to San Antonio.

Angel was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include five sons, Martin Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Jr., Raymond Rodriguez and Joe Rodriguez; two sisters, Carmen Rodriguez and Natalia Rodriguez; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

