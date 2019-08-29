|
Angela Kay Johnston
Abilene - On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Angela Kay Johnston, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 60.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, followed by a visitation.
Angela was born in Marshall, Texas to Don and Jane Johnston on July 24, 1959. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1978. Angela attended both Hardin Simmons and Abilene Christian Universities. She was active in the Oro Negra Chapter of ABAW and Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Omni Chapter and with the Disabilities in Action. One of her proudest accomplishments was being named the Poster Girl for West Texas Rehab.
Angela is survived by parents Don and Jane Johnston; brothers Donald and wife Rhonda of Lubbock, Troy and wife Melissa of Abilene, and Keith from Dallas; nephews and nieces, Shane, Natalie and Fox of Lubbock, and Tyler, Kady, Isabella and Jaxon of Abilene, Hailie and Quinton of Richardson, and Dylan of Odessa and Taylor of Lubbock.
Angela loved to work and had a passion for serving others. Angela worked and co-owned Craft Design for 30 years.
Angela will forever be remembered for her fierce determination and loyalty to those she loved!
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ora Negra scholarship fund or to the Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Omega Chapter.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 29, 2019