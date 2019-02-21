|
Anita Elizabeth Chapman
Clyde, TX
Anita Elizabeth Chapman, 69, of Clyde died Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Clyde with Rev. Monty Barnett officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Anita was born March 9, 1949 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Fred and Margaret Givens. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. She married Roy Chapman in Abilene on October 1, 1969, he preceded her in death on December 27, 2013. She worked as a computer software tech for Incode, later becoming Tyler Technologies. After Incode, she worked for MVDA, auditing municipalities and for the City of Abilene. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clyde, recently becoming church treasurer and the Clyde City Council.
She is survived by her daughter Marlee Renee Vestal and husband, Chad of Boerne; brother G.W. (Butch) Clark and wife, Vickie of Alabama; four sisters, Linda A. Dodson of Austin, Catherine Monroe of Abilene, Sue Morris and husband, Greg of Abilene and Patricia Blazauskas and husband, Ron of Clyde; four grandchildren, Griffin, Gavin, Greyson and Gillian Vestal; sister-in-law Rita Caverly and husband, Jerrid of Abilene and many nieces and nephews.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy, her son David Allen Chapman in 1973, two brothers, Fred Givens, Jr. and Michael D. Givens and her sister Karen L. Childers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 21, 2019